Israel: Parliament dissolution bill passes initial vote

Israel's parliament (Knesset) approved a preliminary bill to dissolve itself Wednesday.

The vote passed with an overwhelming majority, standing at 110-0. The Knesset holds 120 members.

Lawmakers approved 11 different proposals, nine by the opposition and two by the coalition. The bills were brought together in a parliamentary process that packages various proposals similar to each other.

Knesset dissolution requires four separate votes and two committee reviews and will most likely be completed next week.

The bill will now head to the Knesset Committee, led by Nir Orbach of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's right-wing Yamina party. However, sources say that Orbach is against further elections and is in no hurry to vote to dissolve parliament, noting he is unlikely to bring the bill for a first reading this week, Haaretz reported.

"This is a sad day for democracy," said coalition whip Boaz Toporovsky of the center Yesh Atid party. "We are doing it with a heavy heart but without regrets because the good of the state has always been and will always be before anything else.

The vote comes after Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's shocking Monday announcement that the two intended to voluntarily disband the Knesset, sending Israel to its fifth round of elections since 2019.

Following the dissolution, Lapid will assume the role of interim prime minister until a new government is sworn in.

However, this might take longer than the intended October elections, as polls show that no bloc is currently able to reach the 61 seats needed to form a coalition.