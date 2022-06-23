Israel: Renegade MK delays parliament dispersal process to Monday

The bill to dissolve parliament is currently at the Knesset's House Committee, headed by Nir Orbach

Rebel lawmaker Nir Orbach has reportedly halted the parliament (Knesset) dispersal process until Monday after the preliminary vote on Wednesday, apparently to give the opposition time to form an alternative coalition and avoid elections.

Israel's parliament requires a law to disband voluntarily, and it passed the first step on Wednesday. However, it now needs to pass two committee reviews and three additional readings for the government to disperse officially.

The bill is now at the Knesset's House Committee, headed by Orbach, who has refused to convene until Monday.

Orbach made waves ten days ago when he announced he was "no longer part of the coalition," becoming yet another lawmaker from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's right-wing Yamina party to leave the government. He announced his plans to form an alternative right-wing coalition within the current Knesset. However, it seems unlikely the opposition will be able to collect the necessary 61 members to create a new government.

Yet, on Wednesday, Interior Minister - and long-time Bennett political ally - Ayelet Shaked said she would be willing to join a Likud-led coalition headed by Benjamin Netanyahu. She is currently unable to add to the opposition bloc's count, standing at 55 seats, as she resigned from the Knesset under the Norwegian Law, allowing her to become interior minister. She could return to the Knesset if she quits her ministerial position, but there would be a 48-hour waiting period.

Other possible contenders to fill gaps in the opposition's bloc are members of Gideon Sa'ar's right-wing New Hope party and Benny Gantz's center Blue and White.

On Tuesday, however, Gantz said that he was calling for a broad unity government post-elections and that Netanyahu had lost his trust. Gantz and Netanyahu previously formed a coalition between May 2020 and June 2021, despite Gantz saying he would not sit on a government with the former premier.