Israel’s Knesset set to dissolve on Monday ending Bennett’s term as PM

Yair Lapid to take over as interim prime minister in midweek

The Knesset, Israeli parliament, is set to pass the final legislation for its dissolution on Monday with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid taking over as interim prime minister in the upcoming days.

The legislative session on Monday will continue as late as necessary to pass the dispersal law, according to The Times of Israel. The first four votes were approved last Wednesday, however, Yamina lawmaker Nir Orbach, whose decision to quit the ruling coalition brought the current government to collapse, delayed the process until Monday.

The move was aimed at giving the opposition time to form an alternative government and avoid holding new elections in the fall. Orbach chairs the Knesset’s House Committee, which reviews the dissolution bill.

However, the chances of the right-wing opposition bloc led by Benjamin Netanyahu forming an alternative government within the current parliament are estimated as low. In order to achieve that, at least 61 members of the 120-seat Knesset need to support the opposition cabinet. Yet many lawmakers refuse to cooperate with Netanyahu, as the former prime minister currently faces criminal charges in three graft cases.

The Knesset Constitution Committee led by Gilad Kariv of the Labor party, will meet on Sunday morning in an attempt to fast-track the dissolution process in case Orbach postpones the procedure again on Monday. The rebel lawmaker left the coalition last week saying he wouldn’t vote on the dissolution of the Knesset but would support the formation of an alternative government.

Following Orbach’s decision, which cost the coalition its majority in the parliament, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced the vote on disbanding the Knesset. If it is dissolved on Monday without delays, Lapid will take over as interim prime minister as early as Tuesday or Wednesday. He will remain in power until Israelis head to the voting polls for the fifth time in four years.