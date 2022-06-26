'This year has proven that it is not good to be dependent on extremes,' Israel's outgoing prime minister says

Israel should have a government stretching from the far-right to the far-left, Israel’s outgoing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a lengthy television interview on Saturday evening.

“I want a coalition spanning from Ben Gvir to Mansour Abbas. That might sound like fiction,” he told Channel 12.

“The whole culture of ‘invalidation’ has to go,” the prime minister continued.

On Monday, Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced their decision to dissolve the current coalition government after only one year in power, with Lapid taking over as interim prime minister as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.

The decision came as a result of their inability to maintain the cohesion of the coalition.

During the television interview, Bennett said that the government should not rely on the “extremes,” also opposing the formation of an "entirely" right-wing government.

Instead, he welcomed a more inclusive approach to Israeli politics.

"Would a government that depends on Ben Gvir and Smotrich be good for Israel? No. I'm not saying they are banned, but a government cannot depend on them," he said according to The Times of Israel.

"This year has proven that it is not good to be dependent on extremes," he added.

Additionally, Bennett admitted that he should have focused more on managing his own party and domestic politics, and less on achieving progress on the international level, particularly regarding the war in Ukraine and the normalization with the United Arab Emirates.

Israel is preparing for its fifth general election in less than four years.

The opposition bloc led by Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu obtained good results in the polls, but no bloc seems able to compose a majority without changing political alliances, which raises fears of a return to political stalemate and instability.

Bennett's political future is uncertain, as his party fell to four seats in the latest polls from winning seven last year.