Israel: Ministers advance bill preventing Netanyahu from forming government

The bill will likely be brought before the Knesset for a preliminary reading on Wednesday

The Israeli parliament's (Knesset) Constitution, Law and Justice Committee approved on Sunday the "Defendant's Law," a bill preventing defendants in criminal cases from forming a government.

Proposed by Gaby Lasky of the left-wing Meretz party, the bill will likely be brought before the Knesset for a preliminary reading on Wednesday.

It would prevent former prime minister and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu from becoming premier again, as he is currently on trial for fraud, bribery, and corruption.

Israel's coalition is now expected to make a final attempt to pass the law before the Knesset's dispersal.

Committee chairman Gilad Kariv said during the meeting that he did not intend to hold a vote on the bill, only a discussion.

"The discussion will address whether it is appropriate for the constitution committee to submit a proposal on its own behalf, prohibiting any person facing charges from" forming a government, he said, according to Haaretz.

Amir Ohana of the right-wing Likud party that Netanyahu leads called the bill "an act of terrorism against democracy."

Ohana sarcastically added that he could suggest other "non-personal" proposals, such as a ban on a person without 12 years of schooling becoming prime minister, which would target Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Lapid will become prime minister sometime this week after the Knesset dissolves on Monday.

Lasky noted that the bill was proposed before the decision to call new elections was made.