Israel: Smotrich says he will do anything to establish Netanyahu-led government

'I am ready to create a...bridge to Ayelet Shaked and my right-wing rivals so that a government can be formed'

Religious Zionism party head Bezalel Smotrich said Sunday that he is doing everything he can to establish an alternative government headed by opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, preventing the dissolution of the parliament (Knesset) and a fifth-round of elections.

"I am ready to create a... bridge to (Interior Minister) Ayelet Shaked and my right-wing rivals so that a government can be formed that will serve the citizens of Israel without dragging us into unnecessary elections," he said.

"The face of (Ra’am leader) Mansour Abbas has disappeared in recent weeks. We are not sitting with supporters of terrorism in the coalition. We were the first to recognize that (Prime Minister Naftali) Bennett was turning left even before the elections. We said goodbye to him and tried to make ourselves heard," he continued.

Last week, Bennett announced the impending dissolution of the Knesset, meaning that Foreign Minister Yair Lapid would become interim prime minister.

"We recognized the great danger to the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, which is to rely on supporters of terrorism,” Smotrich said.

“Thank God we were able to stop the danger, and I am happy about that. From day one, I pointed out the lie of this cover-up policy. We drew a red line and prevented the right-wing from doing this terrible mistake, and we will stand there tall, strong, and determined to prevent these mistakes from happening again.”

A close associate of Netanyahu said on Sunday that Abbas would be welcome in a possible Likud-led coalition if the government gets a majority without the support of the Islamist party.