Israel tamps down dissent in its ranks over possible Iran nuclear deal

'We will continue holding the open and deep dialogue behind closed doors only,' says DM Benny Gantz

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Sunday that policy on the Iranian nuclear talks was set by the government, not the security forces.

This came after Israel's Ynetnews reported that key Israeli generals favor a deal between Tehran and world powers.

The military intelligence and strategic planning chiefs believe a revival of a 2015 deal that restricted Iran's nuclear program would gain time for Israel to prepare an attack aimed at denying its arch-foe the means to make a nuclear weapon, according to the Friday report.

While the Israeli security forces have a say on Iran policy, "it is the government echelon that makes the decisions," Gantz tweeted.

"We will continue holding the open and deep dialogue behind closed doors only. Any other manner harms the State of Israel's security."

An Israeli military spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the unsourced report from Reuters.

Gantz's rebuke was apparently also aimed at Israel's Mossad spy service, which was reported to have opposed any new Iran nuclear deal.

The European Union and Iran agreed on Saturday that the nuclear negotiations - bogged down for weeks - would resume soon. The development came amid political instability in Israel after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called a snap election.

Gantz did not comment on the EU-Iran announcement. Nor did Bennett, despite having TV cameras on hand for what was likely his final cabinet meeting on Sunday.