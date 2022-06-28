'Israel is a modern country without a metro like in New York, Paris, or London, this is why we suffer'

Israel's coalition and opposition attempted Monday night to reach general agreements on legislation to be approved before the parliament (Knesset) dissolves, leaving out the ambitious and long-awaited Metro Bill.

The bill would expand Tel Aviv's burgeoning light-rail network into a subway system in the most extensive public transport project in Israel's history. The project would include 90 miles of underground rail lines going through 24 cities and 109 stations, expected to serve about two million passengers daily.

Failure to include the bill sparked outrage among several Israeli ministers - including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Bennett wrote on Twitter that the Metro Law must pass before the Knesset dissolution, which will likely occur on Wednesday.

"Israel is a modern country without a metro like in New York, Paris, or London, this is why we suffer from endless traffic jams," he wrote.

"This isn't about Right or Left...no one will get 'credit' from the public for passing this bill," the prime minister added.

Israel's right-wing Likud party - currently in the opposition - apparently objects to the bill as they are reluctant to give the coalition accomplishments, according to The Jerusalem Post.

"If the bill isn't passed now, it will be delayed by several years, and our children will be the ones to pay the price," Bennett warned.

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman called on the Knesset to pass the bill, with Michaeli warning her coalition partners against "giving in" to the opposition.

"They will have to give answers on why the national project to end traffic jams was stopped by petty politics," she tweeted.