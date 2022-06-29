Israel: Parties threaten filibuster over Metro Bill before parliament dispersal

Israel's opposition wants to block the bill, as it would be a victory for the coalition

Two of Israel's coalition parties on Wednesday threatened to filibuster the parliament (Knesset) dispersal bill over the opposition's refusal to pass the Metro Law.

The Metro Law bill would expand Tel Aviv's burgeoning light-rail network into a subway system in the most extensive public transport project in Israel's history, including 90 miles of underground rail lines going through 24 cities.

The coalition was unable to dissolve on Wednesday due to dozens of amendments tacked onto the bill to disperse parliament leaving it stuck in the Knesset.

Votes on the second and third readings of the bill to dissolve the Knesset will now take place on Thursday morning.

Israel's opposition wanted to block the Metro Bill, as it would be a victory for the coalition, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman of the right-wing Yisrael Beitenu and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli of the center-left Labor Party threatened to oppose the bill that would dissolve the Knesset if the opposition didn't agree to pass the Metro Bill.

“We intend to file hundreds of amendments on the bill dissolving the Knesset,” Liberman said on Twitter. "And do everything we can in order to pass the Metro Law."

"During these moments, I expect, at least, from all of my friends in the coalition to put all political considerations aside and act only for the national interest."

The filibuster threat means the dispersal may not occur before midnight on Wednesday.

Additionally, the Arab-majority Joint List is also filing several amendments to postpone the dissolution vote until Friday, planning on allowing emergency regulations extending Israeli civil law to West Bank settlers to expire.

The Knesset's dispersal automatically extends the emergency regulations for six months. If the Knesset does not disperse by Thursday at midnight - when the legislation expires - the legal status of the settlers will be unclear.