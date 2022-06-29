Israel: PM Bennett will not run in next elections

'I do not intend to run in the next elections, but I will remain a loyal soldier of this country'

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Wednesday that he would not run in the next elections after the dissolution of the country's parliament (Knesset).

He handed over the reins of his right-wing Yamina party to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked in a speech Wednesday night, where he thanked his long-time political ally for her service.

"I do not intend to run in the next elections, but I will remain a loyal soldier of this country, which I served all my life," Bennett said.

"The State of Israel is the love of my life."

Bennett stated that serving Israel was his destiny and that there was no tougher job and no greater privilege, than being premier.

"I leave behind me a strong and prospering country. The government under me has done in one year what many governments haven't done in many years."

During his speech, he talked about his achievements during his tenure as prime minister, including "bringing calm to southern Israel" and "overcoming two Covid waves without any lockdowns."

He mentioned that in the future, there would be more news.

Several coalition members thanked Bennett on social media, including Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar of the New Hope party and alternate prime minister Yair Lapid. Lapid is set to become interim prime minister after the Knesset dissolves.

"Naftali Bennett is an Israeli patriot," tweeted Sa'ar after the announcement. "He was a good prime minister who filled the position in a stately manner. We worked with full cooperation for Israel and its citizens. I am convinced that he will return to serve the country in the future. Naftali, thank you, and good luck!"

Lapid tweeted, "My brother Naftali, thank you, in my name and the name of all the people of Israel."