Israel: Shaked to lead a party with members looking to leave

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced his resignation from politics on Wednesday and that his successor to lead the right-wing Yamina party would be Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked - although she may be left without any Yamina members to run.

Two hours after Bennett announced his departure from politics, Yamina's CEO Stella Weinstein announced her own resignation.

Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana reportedly isn't interested in running with Shaked at the helm, according to Haaretz. Sources close to Kahana say he will make a decision soon.

Idit Silman, who left the coalition in April, and Amichai Chikli, declared a Yamina defector, will also not run with the right-wing party in the next elections. Instead, Silman will likely join the right-wing Likud party, headed by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Being declared a defector means Chikli cannot run in the next elections with any party in the parliament (Knesset) currently. He will allegedly announce details of a new party in about two weeks, according to The Times of Israel.

Israel's opposition is reportedly concerned about an independent Chikli run, worried he will not meet the threshold to enter the Knesset and will draw votes away from Likud and Religious Zionism.

Nir Orbach, who also left the coalition two weeks ago, is also not likely to run under Shaked along with Abir Kara, yet no final decision has been made by either of them.

According to Haaretz, Shaked will spend the upcoming days attempting to persuade some Yamina members to remain in the party and run with her, specifically Orbach and Kara.