Israel: Shaked-led Yamina could give Netanyahu bloc majority - poll

A partnership with Yamina would bolster Netanyahu's bloc to 63 seats

According to a new survey published Wednesday night by Israel's Channel 12, if Ayelet Shaked - the new leader of the right-wing Yamina party - were to align with Benjamin Netanyahu and Likud allies, the bloc would control 63 seats, enough to form a governing coalition.

The survey was carried out Wednesday by phone and internet among 505 voters and had a 4.4 percent margin of error.

Shaked, currently interior minister, said last week she would be willing to sit in an alternate government under Netanyahu if one could be formed.

The Channel 12 poll, conducted by Midgam/Mano Geva, has Likud taking 34 seats in the next round of elections, followed by Yesh Atid - led by Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid - taking 20 seats.

Likud allies Religious Zionism would take nine, Shas with eight and United Torah Judaism with seven, meaning a bloc without Yamina would only hold 58 seats in the 120-member parliament (Knesset).

However, a partnership with Yamina would bolster the bloc to 63 seats - allowing Netanyahu to form a coalition and return to the premiership.

Coalition parties Blue and White garnered nine seats in the poll, Labor with five, Yisrael Beytenu with five, Ra'am with four, Meretz with four and New Hope mustering up four.

Without Yamina, the outgoing coalition parties would be left with 51 seats. In addition, the Arab-majority Joint List, vowing not to partner with either bloc in a coalition, would hold six unaligned seats.