Israel: Netanyahu gives speech before parliament dissolution vote

'The general feeling is that we're losing this country,' Benjamin Netanyahu says

Ahead of the scheduled vote to dissolve Israel's parliament (Knesset), opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu gave a speech in the plenum, calling for a new government.

"Something fundamental has gone wrong over the past year," Netanyahu said, referring to the now-defunct coalition under the auspice of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Netanyahu mentioned the high cost of living in Israel, including the cost of gas and groceries, vowing to reduce prices if he returns to the premiership.

In his speech, he also referred to the recent teachers' strike, along with strikes by bus drivers, as well as the chaos in Ben Gurion Airport that has seen many travelers stuck for hours and luggage lost.

"The national feeling - and I'm hearing this from many Israelis - the general feeling is that we're losing this country."

Netanyahu said during his speech that he wants to "bring back national pride,” continuing, "Israel is the state of the Jewish people, the only state for the Jewish people... We will not allow terror on the streets."

"And, above all, unlike (Alternate Prime Minister Yair) Lapid, we will not establish a government that is based on the Muslim Brotherhood and terror supporters."

This drew ire from Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas, who responded by shouting from the plenum floor.

Netanyahu ended his speech by mentioning Israel's arch-foe: Iran.

"My allies and I will do everything so that Iran will not acquire a nuclear weapon."