Israel: Parliament votes to dissolve, Lapid to become PM

Fifth round of elections since 2019 scheduled for November 1

Israel's parliament, the Knesset, dissolved on Thursday, after a series of delays.

In the final votes, the Knesset was dispersed, meaning Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid will take the helm as interim prime minister at midnight, and will remain as such until a new government is formed.

The handover ceremony will take place this afternoon.

Naftali Bennett, who led the Knesset for the past year, will become alternate prime minister. He announced on Wednesday he was not seeking reelection, handing over the reins of the right-wing Yamina party to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

The delays included contention over the Metro Bill and the US Visa Waiver Laws, which did not advance in the Knesset.

Labor and Yisrael Beiteinu left the plenum in the final vote on the dispersal in protest of the Metro Law.

Disputes over when to hold the fifth round of elections since 2019 also held up the vote, with the Knesset finally deciding on Thursday morning to hold elections on November 1.

Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu gave a speech before the vote, stating, "this is what happens when you mix together a fake right-wing party and extreme leftist parties, mix with the Joint List - that's what you get."