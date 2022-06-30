Israel: Committee approves 12.5% ​​increase in funds for party election campaigns

Funding is allocated to each existing parliament party according to the number of members it has

The Public Committee on Party Financing on Wednesday approved a 12.5 percent increase in public funding for Israeli political parties' election campaigns.

The committee authorized an increase from $402,000 to $460,000 per funding unit.

Chaired by retired judge Ayala Procaccia, the committee said that after hearing arguments for and against an increase in funding and assessments from the parliament’s (Knesset) research department, "and in light of the rising cost of campaigns and recurrent elections, the committee decided that funding will increase.”

Funding is allocated to each existing Knesset party according to the number of members it has.

The increase will cost the public an additional $6 million, bringing the total cost of party funding to about $58 million for the upcoming elections.

The funding issue, which would generally have been included in the vote on dissolving the Knesset, got bogged down in last-minute haggling between the coalition and opposition parties and was therefore referred to the committee for approval.

Demand for increased funding was pushed by the right-wing Likud, which in the past has exceeded the funds allocated for elections. In Israel, campaigns are mainly financed by public funds, and private donations are capped.

On the other hand, Israel’s center-left Labor party and right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party have spoken out against the funding increase and instructed their members to vote against the proposal if it is presented to the plenum.

The elections are expected to cost 2.4 billion shekels, according to Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman. This amount includes both direct costs and indirect economic losses since the election day is a holiday.