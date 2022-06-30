Trump may endorse Netanyahu despite being 'disappointed with him'

'He disappointed me in certain ways, but he also did a very good job in other ways'

Former US president Donald Trump said on Thursday that he will consider endorsing Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel's upcoming elections despite being "disappointed with him."

Trump made the remarks during an interview with US conservative news channel Newsmax.

“I was disappointed with him in certain ways, but overall, I liked him very much and if he ran I would certainly give it some thought,” the former president said.

“We’ll see what happens; I don’t know that that’s going to happen,” Trump added. “He disappointed me in certain ways, but he also did a very good job in other ways.”

Trump is himself reportedly considering another run at the White House in 2024 after serving one term as president.

Netanyahu last summer was ousted from the prime minister's office after heading the Jewish state's government for a record 12 consecutive years.

The two leaders were seen as close allies during Trump's time at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, although their relationship reportedly turned sour after Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden on his election victory in 2020.

According to an interview featured in the book “Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East,” Trump said that Netanyahu showed "disloyalty," calling a video statement released by Netanyahu recognizing Biden as the winner the "ultimate betrayal."

Netanyahu will attempt to become prime minister again when elections are held this November.