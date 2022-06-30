Low turnout among Arab voters predicted in Israel’s next elections

Only 40% of Israeli Arabs are estimated to come to election polls

Experts predict a significantly lower turnout in November elections among Arab Israelis, who grew disappointed with Ra’am party and the Joint List bloc in the last two years.

In 2020 nearly 65 percent of eligible Arab voters took to the polls to secure a record of 15 seats for the four Arab parties running as the Joint List, in Israel's parliament, the Knesset. However, the next elections will see only 40 percent of Arab Israelis casting their vote, The Times of Israel reported on Thursday.

The main reason for a 25-point drop is that the Islamist Ra’am party and the Joint List didn’t succeed in representing their audience, pollster Yousef Makladeh, who conducted internal surveys on the matter, said.

“The general sense is that we tried to unite as the Joint List and it didn’t pay off. We tried to enter the coalition as Ra’am, and it also didn’t pay off,” Makladeh was quoted as saying.

The first independent Arab party, Ra’am, joined Naftali Bennett’s coalition government, which has recently collapsed, forcing Israelis to go to the polls for the fifth time in three and a half years.

The party leader Mansour Abbas committed to changes on issues that were important for his voters, like increasing investment and fighting crime in Arab communities. Despite Ra’am raising $8.6 billion to fund Arab cities, most Arab Israelis said they did not feel significant changes.

Many voters also expressed disappointment with Abbas’ loyalty to the fragile government, even after Ra’am temporarily froze its membership in the coalition over the rising tensions between Israelis and Palestinians due to the clashes on Temple Mount in April, analysts suggest.

“If the government had been more stable and Mansour Abbas’s political initiative had more time to be realized, perhaps we would have been in a different situation. But that’s not how it turned out,” Arik Rudnitsky, a researcher of Arab Israeli society and politics at the Israel Democracy Institute, was quoted as saying.

With the right-wing opposition bloc gaining strength and its leader Benjamin Netanyahu saying he would never include Ra’am in “any coalition” Arab Israelis have lower expectations from next elections that are set to be held on November 1.

The Knesset voted to dissolve earlier on Thursday, which means Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid will take the helm as interim prime minister at midnight.