Israel: Netanyahu wishes Lapid a 'stable, secure' tenure

Netanyahu vowed a return to power at the head of the Likud

Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Friday talked with Benjamin Netanyahu, who congratulated Lapid on being installed in the top role.

Lapid became Israel's interim prime minister at midnight on Friday, replacing Naftali Bennett as the Israeli parliament (Knesset) dissolved; he will be the acting prime minister ahead of elections on November 1.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving premier ousted just over a year ago by Bennett's unlikely coalition of parties from both the right and left as well as from Israel's Arab minority, vowed a return to power at the head of the right-wing Likud party.

On Friday, Lapid invited Netanyahu to a customary security briefing in his office with the military secretary.

"I want to wish you and all of us that the next four months will be a period of peace and security," Netanyahu said to Lapid.