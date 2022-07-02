Lieberman: You no longer need 20 parliamentary seats to become PM

'I no longer believe you need 20 seats to become PM'

Israel's Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman stated on Saturday that the relatively modest size of his secular nationalist Yisrael Beitenu party need not prevent him from becoming a prime minister after the November election.

The game changer for Lierberman, a veteran right-winger and former advisor to Benjamin Netanyahu, was the installation of Naftali Bennett as the head of Israeli government with a mere seven parliamentary seats, even though Bennett's tenure was cut short last week after only a year.

"Bennett blurred the lines, I can now see myself as a candidate for prime minister," Lieberman told Israel's Channel 12. "If before I assumed that you need at least 20 seats to become prime minister, Bennett proved otherwise, which is why I believe that everything is possible."

"As to seniority, ability, knowledge and execution I'm confident as to how I stack up against any other candidate," he added.

On Thursday Israel headed for its fifth general election in under four years after lawmakers voted to dissolve parliament.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid took over as caretaker prime minister.

Netanyahu, the current opposition leader and former prime minister, vowed that he and his allies — extreme-right nationalists and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties — will finally rally a majority, following what he described on Thursday as a "failed (coalition) experiment".