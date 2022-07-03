Israel: Netanyahu economic advisor launches election campaign, vows to stop rise in prices

Avi Simhon announced plan for lowering real estate prices

Avi Simhon, an economic advisor to Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu, said in an interview on Saturday he will run in primaries for the Likud party in Israel’s upcoming elections.

Simhon told Channel 12 that if elected his primary objective would be battling rising living costs that sparked protests earlier in June.

“Together with Netanyahu I built a plan for lowering real estate prices. I believe that very quickly — and I mean within months — we can completely stop the rise in prices,” Simhon said, adding that he didn’t ask for Netanyahu’s support as he wasn’t his “patron.”

Simhon previously served as head of the National Economic Council during Netanyahu’s tenure as Israel’s prime minister. He explained that he wasn’t tasked with lowering housing costs before due to the pandemic.

“A year ago we were busy with the biggest crisis since the State of Israel was founded and I think we were very successful in dealing with the crisis,” said Simhon.

He added that if Likud wins elections that are set to be held on November 1, they will be able to stop surging prices. In order to secure the majority in Israeli parliament, the Knesset, Netanyahu-led bloc needs to get 61 seats.

Latest polls show that the former prime minister and his allies can currently count on as many as 58-60 seats in the Knesset that disbanded last week following a collapse of the ruling coalition. Yair Lapid became Israel's interim prime minister replacing Naftali Bennett.