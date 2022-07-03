PM Lapid moves into ‘secure’ apartment in Jerusalem amid residence renovation

Shin Bet looks to expedite security and infrastructure renovation at the Balfour Residence

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his wife Lihi moved into a "secure" apartment in Jerusalem on Saturday, as the prime minister's residence is being renovated to improve its security.

The temporary accommodation is also located on Balfour Street in Jerusalem where the prime minister's official residence is based. Lihi Lapid posted a photo of the apartment on social media, captioning it “a new beginning.”

According to the Shin Bet security agency’s chief, Ronen Bar, who had a meeting with Lapid on Friday, “most of the infrastructure shortcomings detailed in the State Comptroller’s report” are yet to be fixed, The Times of Israel reported.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement saying that it was agreed that the Shin Bet “would examine the fastest course of action in order to expedite the security and infrastructure renovation at the Balfour residence.” To cut costs the Shin Bet will transfer the existing security measures from other areas, according to the premier’s office.

While it’s being done, Lapid will stay at the “secure compound,” which is an apartment previously reserved for Shin Bet guards. The agency also plans to put in place security measures at Lapid's private home in Tel Aviv. According to Bar, those will be “necessary and minimal” so as not to disrupt the daily lives of the prime minister’s neighbors.

Naftali Bennett came under heavy criticism after deciding to stay in his family home in Raanana, denouncing the cost and nuisance of security arrangements. Bennett’s neighbors also suffered from the noise of regular protests against the prime minister held in front of his house.

Yair Lapid took over as Israel’s interim prime minister last week after the Knesset voted to disband following a collapse of the coalition government. New elections are scheduled for November 1.