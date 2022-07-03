PM Lapid urges action against Hezbollah ‘in all areas’ during first cabinet meeting

‘Israel will continue to protect itself, its citizens and its assets’

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid held his first government’s cabinet meeting on Sunday addressing terrorism threats coming from Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Lapid commented on the incident that took place Saturday evening, when Israel’s military shot down three Hezbollah drones flying toward Karish gas rig, The Jerusalem Post reported.

"Hamas and Hezbollah are not waiting. We have to act against them in all areas, at any given moment, and that is exactly what we will do," the prime minister said.

He added that Hezbollah’s actions undermined “Lebanon’s ability to reach an agreement on the maritime border.”

“Israel will continue to protect itself, its citizens and its assets," Lapid underlined.

Israel's military confirmed that the drones were not armed and did not pose a risk with Hezbollah claiming the move was meant to “deliver a message.”

During the cabinet’s meeting Lapid also addressed Israel’s education crisis that resulted in nationwide teachers’ strikes earlier in June and the issue of hospital budgeting, saying those matters “cannot wait.” He called on the lawmakers to provide Israelis with “a functioning government,” regardless of the upcoming elections.

"In the coming months, our goal, of everyone at this table, is to run the government as if there is no coming election. The citizens of Israel are entitled to a functioning government at any given moment. This is the expectation from us, this is my expectation from my fellow ministers," Lapid said.

Israel’s former Foreign Minister in Naftali Bennett’s coalition government, Lapid took over as interim minister last week after the Knesset voted to disband with new elections set to be held on November 1.