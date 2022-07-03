Israel: High Court overturns quota of Ukrainian refugees allowed to enter country

Ukrainians will be allowed to stay in Israel for up to three months

Israel's High Court of Justice on Sunday canceled the cap on the number of Ukrainian refugees Israel will accept, also ruling that the visa exemption agreement between the two countries applies to Ukrainians fleeing the war

Ukrainians will be allowed to stay in Israel for up to three months.

The court ruled in favor of a petition filed by attorney Tomer Warsha against the restriction on the entry of Ukrainian citizens into Israel imposed by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, limiting the number of Ukrainians allowed to enter the country to 5,000.

Shaked limited the number of Ukrainians allowed to enter the country to 5,000 - not including those with family ties to Israelis and those eligible for immigration under the Law of Return, which grants citizenship to Jews or those with a Jewish parent or grandparent.

The state had argued that the cap was set under Israel's emergency laws, fearing that many refugees would settle in the country for many years.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1543567692204068865 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Supreme Court President Esther Hayut and Justices Uzi Vogelman and Yitzhak Amit refuted this argument, as 4,409 Ukrainians who were granted entry permits have already left Israel.

Since the war began in February, only 14,500 of the over 21,000 refugees not covered by the Law of Return were still in the country as of June.

Hayut, Vogelman and Amit also wrote that Shaked has the right to exempt Ukrainians from needing a visa.

But, “the interior minister also has the authority to refuse entry to citizens to whom an exemption applies,” following the law, according to Haaretz.

“This is authority to refuse entry to such citizens on an individual basis,” Hayut wrote, adding: “This is in contrast to group restrictions applied to citizens of countries regarding visa exemptions.”