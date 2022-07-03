Israel: Far-right former MK announces intention to run on Likud slate

'I decided that the time had come to unite forces, and precisely in this difficult time to return to Likud'

A former member of Israel's parliament (Knesset) announced Sunday he planned to return to the right-wing Likud party and seek a spot on its electoral slate.

Moshe Feiglin, known for his extreme-right politics, said he was running in the Likud primaries to ensure Israel remains "a Jewish majority state," according to The Times of Israel.

He said that former prime minister Naftali Bennett and Prime Minister Yair Lapid's decision to form an ideologically diverse coalition that included the Islamist Ra'am party turned Israel into a "state of all its Arabs."

“When the extent of the disaster became clear, I decided that the time had come to unite forces, and precisely in this difficult time to return to Likud, to strengthen the Jewish majority and return our Jewish state to us,” Feiglin said.

Feiglin previously represented then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party in the Knesset between 2013 and 2015.

He was pushed out due to some of his extreme positions and formed the right-wing libertarian Zehut party that failed to win enough support to enter the Knesset in April 2019.

Zehut combined far-right nationalism with small-government libertarianism, advocating for annexing the West Bank and retaking Gaza as well as the total legalization of marijuana.

“For many years, I have been fighting for the existence of Israel as a Jewish state, I have fought the High Court and the extreme left, I have fought for the sovereignty of Jerusalem and the Temple Mount and I promise all Likud voters that I will never abandon these struggles,” Feiglin said in his Sunday statement.