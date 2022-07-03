Analysis: Lapid has more legitimacy than Bennett, but less room to maneuver

The 17 deputies of Yesh Atid give Lapid a democratic legitimacy that Bennett could not reach

Yair Lapid became the 14th Prime Minister of the State of Israel last Thursday.

Ten years after entering politics by founding the centrist Yesh Atid party, and more than 13 months ahead of the date mentioned in the coalition agreement, the journalist, presenter, novelist and comedian has therefore achieved his dream.

But he reached the top of the Israeli political hierarchy in an unprecedented situation.

Lapid is, in fact, the first Israeli head of government to take office after the dissolution of Israel's parliament, Knesset. Thus, at the head of a transitional government, he will not be able, during his short mandate, to pass the slightest bill, which risks atrophying his mission. Nor will he be able to dismiss or appoint any minister, which will limit his room for maneuver.

He will finally have to know how to make sense of things because he will be, at the same time, Prime Minister of the State of Israel... and head of his party's electoral list in the next legislative elections.

However, Lapid has in accomplishing this mission -- perilous, but not impossible -- several assets that his predecessor Naftali Bennett did not possess.

Undisputed legitimacy

Lapid is first of all at the head of the second political party of Israel. With his 17 deputies, the leader of Yesh Atid has a democratic legitimacy that Bennett could not achieve with the 6 or 7 deputies of Yamina.

His party, Yesh Atid, is also formidably united behind his leadership.

Lapid had the merit of developing it, almost without the slightest opposition, and of making it the first major centrist party in Israel, after the resounding political failures of formations such as Kadima, the Centrist Party, the Third Way, or even, in the 1970s, the short-lived Dach party.

Prime Minister's Office Israel's new prime minister, Yair Lapid

His ability to have known how to keep the structures of his party intact and to have consolidated it over the years is enough to make him a major political leader on the Israeli chessboard.

But Lapid is not only the all-powerful leader of Yesh Atid. He is now recognized as the leader of a solid center-left current, and no one in this movement would dare question his leadership. Over the past three years, he has indeed maneuvered admirably within this current.

His relinquishment of the leadership of the Blue and White party to Benny Gantz in 2020, and then his relinquishment of the post of premier to Bennett in June 2021, considerably increased his prestige and political integrity.

What some have seen as an "anxiety obsession" with the office of prime minister has been seen by political pundits as a deliberate choice to wait patiently for his turn, and to enter the stage when he is ready. These assets therefore considerably accentuate his legitimacy to occupy this position of prime minister, even if some of his prerogatives are cut off.

Yair Lapid's Profession of Faith

It remains to be seen what content Lapid will give to this premiership over the next four months. His first speech to the nation -- his "profession of faith" in a way -- broadcast on Saturday evening, can shed light on the main challenges he intends to take up at the head of his government.

A historical challenge, first: “Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people. It has not only existed since 1948, but since the conquest of Joshua… It is a Jewish state, democratic and liberal, powerful and prosperous, with a Jewish identity… Even our attitude towards the non-Jews who live there must be Jewish!” said Lapid, in an attempt to reassure the religious and Orthodox electorate who fear the presence of an avowed secularist in the head of the country, a message he also made a point of conveying during his highly symbolic visit to Yad Vashem shortly after his appointment: Lapid, son of Holocaust survivors, is not religious but he is deeply Jewish. There was no question of him neglecting the slightest threat that would endanger the State of the Jews.

The challenge of unity, then: "We can debate without agreeing but by remaining together guarantors of the stability of power," said the new prime minister, persevering on the path traced by his predecessor Bennett.

He also mentioned the challenge of security: despite his modest military background (he did his military service as a journalist in the Israel Defense Forces magazine Bama'hané), Lapid wanted to emphasize that he would remain vigilant in the face of the Iranian nuclear threat and other threats facing the State of Israel. A way to reassure the military echelon this time.

He finally mentioned the challenge posed by the Palestinians: for the first time in a long time, a prime minister spoke the name of the Palestinians. Without going so far as to mention the famous principle of two states for two peoples, Lapid reached out to the peoples of the region ("including the Palestinians") and asked them to learn to live together on the model of the Abraham agreements and in line with the summit of the Negev.

Note, however, that the former finance minister in the Netanyahu government (2013-2015) remained silent on one point: the increase in the cost of living. The one who at the time asked, "Where's the money?" and who has never hidden his attraction for outspoken capitalism, has chosen not to explain how he intended to control the impressive soaring prices in Israel. It is likely that the rumbling social protest will force him to speak out more quickly on the subject than he would have liked.

Lapid will not be entitled to the 100 days of grace which usually befits any new prime minister. The political and electoral constellation does not allow him this luxury.

In a few days, he will welcome US President Joe Biden to Ben Gurion Airport.

There is no doubt that the latter will have much more satisfaction in dialogue with a Lapid who during the past year, has almost made an act of allegiance to the American administration, than with Bennett.

Lapid secretly hopes that Biden will carry a Saudi promise to further expand the normalization process with Israel. But he knows that among Americans, there are no free meals. And that any such promise will have to translate into a significant gesture on the part of Israel towards the Palestinians, perhaps around the reopening of the American Consulate.

Will Lapid accept this perilous deal?