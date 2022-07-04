Poll predicts deadlock in next Israeli elections

Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party expected to win 21 seats

A new poll conducted by the Kantar Institute indicates that in the upcoming Israeli elections in November, the country could find itself in another deadlock situation, with high chances that party leaders will be unable to form a coalition.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's right-wing Yamina party, previously led by former prime minister Naftali Bennett, is not guaranteed to pass the eligibility threshold, according to the poll published by the Kan broadcaster. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party is predicted to win 21 seats in the 120-seat Israeli parliament, the Knesset.

The right-wing Likud party, headed by the Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu, is expected to lose two seats compared to the previous poll, with 34 mandates. Meretz, New Hope, Labor and Ra'am would only get 4 seats, while Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu ("Israel is our Home") party is expected to secure 5 seats.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz's Blue and White would get 8 seats and the religious Zionist party can count on 10. The Joint Arab List could win 6 seats, while the religious parties United Torah Judaism and Shas are expected to get 7 and 8 seats respectively.

The survey was conducted with a sample of 552 men and women over the age of 18.

For 44 percent of the respondents the cost of living is the most essential and determining question of the upcoming elections. Another 15 percent will vote according to the integrity of the candidate, 14 percent are concerned with the security of the country, while 11 percent said that religion was the main criteria for them.