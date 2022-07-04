Israel’s former PM Bennett counts on benefits as if served 18 months - report

Retirement benefits include a car with a driver and an annual budget for an office with two employees

Israel's former prime minister Naftali Bennett reportedly prepared a request asking for benefits that ex-premiers, who stayed in power for at least 18 months, are entitled to, despite only serving for a year.

In a letter to the Knesset Finance Committee Bennett asked to amend the criteria to 12 months so that he would be eligible for ex-premier’s retirement benefits, including a car with a driver and an annual budget for an office with two employees, according to Channel 12.

The report suggested that Bennett fears that members of Israeli parliament, the Knesset, who will be elected in November, will not agree to add his current tenure as alternate prime minister as contributing to his total time as premier. In this case he will fall short of several months necessary to receive the benefits.

However, current Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who is heading an interim government until next elections are held on November 1, refused to support his political partner’s request, according to the report, and the letter was not sent.

Bennett’s office commented on the report, saying that the former premier is entitled to an office, because he is currently serving as alternate prime minister. Lapid held this post before the two politicians made a decision late June to disband the Knesset, following the coalition government's collapse.

“The letter in question was never sent because it was not needed,” Bennett’s office was quoted as responding.

Lapid’s office did not elaborate on the situation with the alleged benefits request, but confirmed that the two politicians maintain close ties.

“Relations are good and the two are working together,” the statement said.

Earlier in June, Bennett announced that he will not run in the upcoming elections. He handed over the reins of his right-wing Yamina party to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.