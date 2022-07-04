Gantz may appoint new Israeli army chief despite elections

The normally routine procedure has become a source of tension between the coalition and opposition

As Israel's election season takes off, the appointment of a new Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief of staff is now a source of tension between the outgoing coalition and the opposition.

The decision needs to be taken by Defense Minister Benny Gantz in the coming months as the term of the current Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi ends this coming January.

The opposition, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, is asking for it to be delayed, arguing that such a senior appointment cannot be made by an interim government.

Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has not made a decision yet, but reports on Sunday suggested she will approve the move, based on the explanations of the security establishment.

"We need to preserve a professional echelon. One of the clearest examples is an appointment of a chief of staff, which is a strategic, organizational, and security need of the utmost importance," Gantz said.

"This appointment has a critical effect on our security," Gantz continued. "And on force buildups and on decisions which may impact human life."

The opposition reacted in a threatening manner, with Likud MK Yoav Kisch tweeting that approving the move will have a direct effect on the attorney general and she will be replaced as soon as they return to power.

He later explained that there was no intention to threaten anyone and that his tweet was not properly understood - another example of how a simple technical process becomes a major issue in the Israeli political environment.