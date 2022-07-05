Majority of Israelis don't think elections will break deadlock - survey

57.5 percent of Israelis surveyed see a low likelihood that elections will lead to a stable government

A majority 57.5 percent of Israelis surveyed see a low likelihood that elections set for November 1 will lead to a stable government.

The results of The Israeli Voice Index for June 2022 were published on Tuesday by the Viterbi Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research of the Israel Democracy Institute.

Despite Israelis predicting continued instability in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, a majority of 51 percent are satisfied with the snap elections scheduled after the coalition collapsed and the Knesset was dissolved last month.

Along partisan lines, 81 percent among voters for opposition parties and 29 percent among voters for coalition parties support holding new elections.

The results of voter preferences in the upcoming elections don't show a significant shift in party allegiance, at least for the major factions, with 62.5 percent of Israelis overall saying that they will vote for the same party as in the last election.

However, within the coalition there are differences in how people say they will vote. A large majority of Yesh Atid, Yisrael Beytenu, Blue and White and Meretz supporters say that they will vote the same again. Current Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid chairs the Yesh Atid party.

The party led by Lapid's predecessor Naftali Bennett, however, does not fare as well. Only 32.5 percent of people who voted for Yamina in the last election say that they will make the same choice at the ballot box in November.

Also, only 41 percent said that they would vote for Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope party again.