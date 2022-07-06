Key-witness in Netanyahu trial: 'Arnon could not meet him empty-handed’

Israel's former prime minister allegedly 'pushed' a Hollywood mogul to buy him and his wife exclusive gifts

On Tuesday, one of the key-witnesses in the trial against Israel’s former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave her first testimony.

Hadas Klein, who worked as the right-hand woman of the Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan, returned to the witness stand as part of the evidentiary hearing in the so-called Case 1000, in which Netanyahu is accused of fraud and breach of trust.

Netanyahu and his wife Sara allegedly “pushed” the businessman Milchan to buy them exclusive gifts, including champagne, cigars, and jewelry.

Israel's former prime minister is alleged to have received gifts for a total amount of $199,000.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544354317775388678 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Arnon couldn’t meet with the Netanyahus empty-handed, there was no such thing,” she told the police when they questioned her in 2016, according to Haaretz.

When Klein gave her testimony in court on Tuesday, different invoices were presented to back up her prior statements.

An invoice of a Champagne Dom Perignon that cost $210 was presented, and an invoice of a box of cigars from 2010, valued $1,031, Walla! News reported.

“We would buy this champagne sparingly, not in quantities of pink champagne - because of the price," she said according to the Israeli daily.

"Arnon drank for personal consumption and bottles were also handed over to Sara Netanyahu," she continued, explaining that Milchan also brought cigars for a joint dinner with Netanyahu and the Australian billionaire and businessman James Packer.

CHIP SOMODEVILLA (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/Archives) Australian billionaire James Packer (L) and film producer Arnon Milchan listen to Israel's former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the US Congress on March 3, 2015.

"We had enough supplies and when we went to Netanyahu we would bring two boxes," she said on Tuesday, Walla! News reported.

According to the State Prosecutor and the prosecuting attorney in the case, both Netanyahu and Milchan should be charged with bribery, however, Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit decided only to raise a case against Netanyahu accusing him of fraud and breach of trust.

Israel’s former prime minister allegedly tried to recruit wealthy businessmen in order to create media outlets ensuring favorable coverage, Haaretz reported.

On Wednesday, the hearing continues as Klein will be questioned by Alon Gildin, head of the Case 1000 file at the Tax and Economics Prosecutor's Office.