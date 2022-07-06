Israel: Former army general to run for Meretz chairmanship

'This is an election that will decide between the paths of Ben Gurion and Ben Gvir,' says Yair Golan

Israel's Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan announced on Wednesday that he plans to challenge the left-wing Meretz party leader, Nitzan Horowitz, for the role of party chairman.

"I will run in order to build a proud, strong, Zionist left, that fights for Israel's character and future," Golan said in a press conference in Tel Aviv, according to The Jerusalem Post.

"I will run because I believe that the left's values should lead the state of Israel. Facing nationalism, messianism, violence and corruption, there needs to stand an opposite force that operates with the same determination and power," Golan said.

Horowitz said he welcomed the challenge, according to Haaretz.

Golan stated that Israel's right-wing sector is gaining extremist and violent sentiment.

"This is not a regular election, but an election that will determine if Israel will continue to be a Jewish and democratic state. This is an election that will decide between the paths of Ben Gurion and Ben Gvir," Golan said.

He believes he will win, The Post reported, with Golan noting his past military experience.

"I think that I bring to Meretz leadership and experience, and the ability to cope with difficult and complex situations. I believe in my strength, I believe in my abilities, and I believe in my ability to convince most Meretz voters to vote for me."

His announcement comes a day after Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej, a Meretz lawmaker, announced he would not run in the upcoming elections.

In an interview with Kan, Frej said Golan "doesn't have the Meretz DNA," and called on Zehava Galon to return to the helm. Galon served as chairwoman from 2012 to 2018 but told Haaretz she has no plans to seek party leadership.