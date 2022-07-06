Israel: Lapid condemns youth protest of egalitarian section at Western Wall

'I am against all violence at the Western Wall against people who want to pray as their faith allows them'

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday condemned a protest held at the egalitarian section of Jerusalem's Western Wall last week, demonstrating against mixed-gender prayer services.

This comes after the US special envoy on antisemitism, Deborah Lipstadt, said that she was "deeply disturbed" by the incident, comparing it to antisemitism.

Last Thursday, dozens of Orthodox men and boys stormed the egalitarian section of the Western Wall with whistles and signs, attempting to disrupt bar mitzvah - Jewish coming of age - ceremonies held there.

The men called the worshipers "Nazis" and "animals," according to The Times of Israel, ripping up a prayer book in the process.

“I am against all violence at the Western Wall against people who want to pray as their faith allows them. This cannot continue,” Lapid said, speaking to reporters in Paris, France.

Lapid was asked about the incident and Lipstadt's comments, with the premier stating he was a "big fan" of the US envoy's work.

“I’ve said more than once that Israel is the only Western country in which Jews don’t have freedom of worship, which is unacceptable to me,” Lapid said.

Israel's new prime minister is a proponent of implementing the Western Wall compromise, which would give non-Orthodox streams of Judaism management roles pertaining to the site.

“Violence is not acceptable to me or to the government. If we need to, we’ll talk to the police commissioner,” Lapid said.