Poll: Most Israelis don’t expect stable gov’t after election

The coalition party with the highest likelihood of voter re-selection is Israeli PM Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid

While a majority of Israelis favor new elections, even more of them don’t expect a stable government to be formed after the November 1 vote, according to a Tuesday poll by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI).

Fifty-one percent of respondents are satisfied with the decision to hold new elections – Israel’s fifth vote in less than four years. However, 57.5 percent of Israelis “think there is a low likelihood of a stable government being formed” thereafter.

According to the poll, 52 percent believe that the political right has a greater chance of forming a stable coalition, as opposed to only nine percent for the center-left.

The poll went on the show a significant difference in voting predictions between supports of the opposition and coalition parties, and that 62.5 percent of Israelis would vote for the same party as the last election.

However, IDI noted “sizable differences in voting intentions among voters for different parties, with a very large proportion of voters for opposition parties indicating that they will vote for the same party again.”

Coalition parties with the highest likelihood of voter re-selection are Yesh Atid – headed by Prime Minister Yair Lapid – and Yisrael Beytenu, led by Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman.

In contrast, previous voters of coalition parties such as Yamina, former Israeli premier Naftali Bennett’s party, are unlikely to recast their votes for the same faction.

According to a poll published earlier this week by Kan public broadcaster, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party would remain the largest party in Israel’s parliament, with 34 out of 120 seats.

If former prime minister Netanyahu would manage to bring other parliamentary parties into his bloc and amass 61 seats, he could return to the Prime Minister’s Office.