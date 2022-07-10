Israel: Defense Minister Gantz, Justice Minister Sa’ar unveil new electoral union

'Israel needs a new hope and a way out of this crisis'

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Sunday signed an agreement to merge their parties and create the joint electoral list ahead of the upcoming elections.

Reports about the possible union between Gantz’s Blue and White party and Sa’ar’s New hope emerged earlier today. The two politicians made an official announcement during a press conference later in the evening, saying that they are “laying the cornerstone for the next government,” according to The Times of Israel.

“From the moment I entered into politics, I have repeatedly said that we are at an illogical and unprecedented situation,” Gantz was quoted as saying, referring to the ongoing political deadlock, which the defense minister called the “biggest democratic and political crisis in history.”

“Israel deserves better,” Gantz added, pledging to establish a “responsible, realistic, secure and liberal” government.

According to the politician, a new center-right coalition between Blue and White and New Hope will “say no to racism, no to extremism, and yes to unity for all parts of the country and all types of citizens.”

Gantz also urged other groups that share common values to join the union. Sa’ar in turn said that Israel “needs a new hope and a way out of this crisis.” Sa’ar added that Gantz will take the joint list’s top slot, calling him “the ideal candidate to lead the next government.”

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid welcomed news about the new union with an encouraging tweet.

“I wish good luck to Benny Gantz and Gideon Sa’ar,” Lapid wrote. “I am convinced that your intentions are good. I look forward to continuing to work with you on behalf of the citizens of Israel.”

Blue and White currently has 8 seats in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, while New Hope has 6. According to recent polls, the two parties are predicted to receive around 14 seats combined in the upcoming elections scheduled for November 1.