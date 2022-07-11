Israel: Yamina defector could join Likud, given he resigns

If Amichai Chikli resigns within the next 'few days,' he will not receive any sanctions

Israeli lawmaker Amichai Chikli would be able to run as part of the right-wing Likud party in the next election if he resigns within the next several days, according to an agreement reached on Sunday.

Chikli was declared a defector from the right-wing Yamina party, preventing him from running in the next elections - set for November 1 - with any party currently in the parliament (Knesset). However, according to Israeli law, if a lawmaker resigns immediately after being declared a deserter, they will not suffer the sanctions that usually apply,

The law does not clarify what "immediately" means.

Chikli submitted an appeal in June over his defector designation with the Jerusalem District Court, claiming the status was unfair and undemocratic.

Attorney Anat Goldstein agreed that due to the circumstances of Chikli's case, if he resigns within the next "few days," it will fall within the definition of "immediate."

Chikli confirmed to The Jerusalem Post that he intends to resign.

This frees him from the restrictions imposed on him via the defector status. However, the Central Elections Committee still has to approve the agreement's legality.

Chikli resigning means he will most likely be inserted into the Likud, and not form his own party. The Likud bloc was reportedly concerned that Chikli would siphon votes from the right-wing parties and not pass the election threshold, wasting the ballots.

Several Likud lawmakers tweeted messages congratulating him, calling on Chikli to join the party following the deal's announcement.