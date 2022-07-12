Israel: Health Minister Horowitz to step down as head of Meretz party

'I am especially proud of the moves I made regarding the rights of women and LGBT people'

Israel’s Health Minister and leader of Meretz party Nitzan Horowitz announced Tuesday that he will not run for Meretz in the upcoming primaries.

In a video statement Horowitz addressed his fellow party members saying that he will remain on the party list for the upcoming elections to the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, set to be held on November 1. He listed some of the party’s achievements as well as his personal ones.

“I am very proud of Meretz’s and my part in forming the government of change. We established a historic movement that saved Israeli democracy,” the politician said.

He also touched on the challenges he faced as the Health Minister during the coronavirus crisis.

“Despite the corona, I did not neglect serious challenges in the healthcare system, and made major changes,” Horowitz said, referring to enlarging the Health Ministry’s budget by over $574 million and reforming Israel’s abortion policy.

“I put mental health, which was abandoned for years, at the top of my priorities. I am especially proud of the moves I made regarding the rights of women and LGBT people,” the Health Minister added.

Horowitz served as head of Meretz for over three years. He is likely to be replaced by the current Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan, who is the only candidate who announced plans to run for the post.