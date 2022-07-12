Exclusive: Two Israeli Arab parties considering new political bloc

Balad and Ta'al are considering forming a new bloc after alleged tensions within the Arab-majority Joint List

Two of Israel's Arab parties are considering forming a new political bloc, i24NEWS has learned.

Left-wing parties Balad and Ta'al - currently running as part of the Arab-majority Joint List - have reportedly approached a number of people in Arab society in order to establish a new political bloc.

This comes after alleged tensions within the ideologically diverse Joint List. The far-left Hadash demanded to reserve four of the first six slots on the party list, as well as reserve a fifth place for a candidate from the Negev.

Balad and Ta'al refused the demand, choosing instead to consider a joint run with a new bloc.

i24NEWS reporter Adham Habibullah learned that a request was made to the chairman of the National Committee for Local Authorities and the head of the Ara-Ar'ara Council, Moder Younes, who is examining the proposal. Ara-Ar'ara is a mostly Muslim Arab town in northern Israel, located south of Umm al-Fahm.

Balad and Ta'al also met with Dr. Amer al-Hazil, the former mayor of Rahat, a predominantly Bedouin city in southern Israel.

Additionally, the parties met with Edgar Dakor, head of Fassuta, a local council on the slopes of Mount Meron in northern Israel, mainly containing Melkite Christians.

The Joint List - currently led by Ayman Odeh - was formed leading up to the 2015 elections, originally with Balad, Hadash, Ta'al and the Islamist Ra'am party. Ra'am left the party before the 2021 elections, eventually joining the now-outgoing coalition.

Ta'al, led by Ahmad Tibi, supports the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and a two-state solution. Balad champions turning Israel into a "state of all its citizens" and demands the recognition of Israeli Arabs as a national minority.

Hadash, a mixed Jewish-Arab party, has a communist background and champions a two-state solution.