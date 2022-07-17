Israel: Michaeli expected to win reelection in Labor primaries

'We must continue to build Labor as a responsible, Zionist and modern political force as I have led it'

Leader of Israel's center-left Labor party and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli is expected to win reelection in her party's leadership primary on Monday, the first Labor chief to win reelection for a consecutive term since the 1980s.

Party sources say Michaeli's victory is secured. Yet, party secretary general Eran Hermoni mounted his campaign against her because he thinks Labor has drifted too far to the left, according to The Times of Israel.

Hermoni believes that if Labor moves closer toward the center, the party would have a shot at regaining its status as a "ruling party."

“Diplomatically and security-wise, we’ve been carried too left. We need to move more to the center,” Hermoni told ToI in a Sunday phone interview.

Labor's primary is expected for August 9, ahead of general elections scheduled for November 1.

“A little over a year ago, the Labor Party faced wipeout by those who were prepared to give it up as a political mess of pottage,” Michaeli wrote in a Sunday statement.

“I am proud to serve as leader of the party and to rebuild it to fulfill its unique mission as the ruling party of the center-left, and I promise to continue to work so that it plays a leading role in Israeli politics,” she wrote.

“The Labor Party has proven its importance in the leadership of the state over the past year and has proven its stability. We must continue to build Labor as a responsible, Zionist and modern political force as I have led it, together with my faction and party partners, over the past year,” her statement continued.