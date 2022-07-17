Israel: Religious Zionism party would gain more seats under Ben-Gvir - poll

The right-wing Yamina party was not predicted to cross the electoral threshold

A new poll from Channel 13 found that if far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir becomes chair of the Religious Zionism party, the party will win 13 seats in the coming election.

This is compared to a predicted ten seats under the current leader, Bezalel Smotrich.

The extra three seats under Ben-Gvir would give right-wing Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu 60 seats in his right-wing bloc of parties, still one short of a majority.

Currently, the Netanyahu-led bloc would have just 59 seats in the Channel 13 poll. Likud would get 34 seats, followed by Prime Minister Yair Lapid's center Yesh Atid with 22.

Blue and White/New Hope, the merger of Defense Minister Benny Gantz's center Blue and White and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar's center-right New Hope, would be next with 12.

Religious Zionism would get ten seats, Shas with eight, United Torah Judaism with seven, the Joint List with six, Labor with six and Yisrael Beiteinu with six.

Contrary to other political polls, the Channel 13 poll has the left-wing Meretz party coming in at five seats, whereas other polls have the party not meeting the threshold or scraping by with four seats.

The Channel 13 poll has the Islamist Ra'am party maintaining four seats.

The right-wing Yamina party, now led by Ayelet Shaked, was not predicted to cross the electoral threshold.