Israel: Merav Michaeli wins Labor party primaries

Michaeli pushes for free social services for Israelis, including education and healthcare

Incumbent leader of Israel's center-left Labor party and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli won the party primaries on Monday with over 82 percent of casted votes.

Over 15,000 party members casted their votes, which is 35 percent higher than last year. It was the second time Michaeli won the party leadership.

Her main focus in this election campaign is reducing the cost of living in Israel by pushing for free social services, which include education and healthcare along with raising wages and enforcing market controls, according to The Times of Israel.

“We are a social democratic party, we believe that social services should be given for free, we believe in raising people’s salaries. We believe that you have to limit the so-called ‘free forces’ in the market, leading to terrible prices,” Michaeli was quoted as saying.

Her main rival, party secretary-general Eran Hermoni, gained 16.6 percent of the votes. He previously accused Labor of drifting too far to the left saying that the party needs to “move more to the center” to attract more voters ahead of general elections scheduled for November 1.