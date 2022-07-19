Israel: Ben-Gvir willing to give up first slot in party, despite popularity

'I might deserve it, all polls are showing a very clear trend regarding my [political] strength'

The leader of Israel's radical Otzma Yehudit party, Itamar Ben-Gvir, said on Monday that he would be willing to let Bezalel Smotrich, head of the far-right Religious Zionism party, lead a united slate in the upcoming elections.

However, Ben-Gvir suggested that the more prolonged negotiations between the two are stalled, the greater the chance of the two parties - currently combined - running separately.

In an interview with Kan public radio, Ben-Gvir said he called Smotrich after being accused of "running to the studios" rather than "picking up the phone" to start negotiations.

He indicated that the call was unproductive, according to The Times of Israel.

“One side was saying let’s meet, and the other side apparently doesn’t want to meet,” Ben-Gvir said, noting that the call lasted 15 minutes.

Ben-Gvir hinted that the fact that the two haven't held discussions yet was due to recent polls showing his growing support.

A Channel 13 poll on Sunday found that if Ben-Gvir leads the Religious Zionism party, the party would win 13 seats in the November 1 election, compared to just ten under Smotrich.

Yet, Ben-Gvir said he would be willing to “give up the first slot [in a combined slate] in favor of Smotrich.”

“These polls don’t confuse me,” he continued. “I might deserve it, all polls are showing a very clear trend regarding my [political] strength, but I want to unite because I want to beat the left.”

“Unfortunately, even sitting in the same room right now doesn’t seem to be happening. Every moment that we fail to do so hurts the State of Israel,” he added.