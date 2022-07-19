Israel: Likud primaries canceled as Netanyahu runs unopposed

Lawmaker Yuli Edelstein withdrew from the primaries in late June - citing the need for party unity

Benjamin Netanyahu will retain his position as chairman of the right-wing Likud party, with primaries being canceled as no one contests the long-time leader, an oversight committee said on Tuesday.

Lawmaker Yuli Edelstein withdrew from the primaries in late June - citing the need for party unity - leaving Netanyahu running uncontested for the Likud leadership.

However, the decision to cancel the primary and declare Netanyahu victor could only be finalized after the deadline for candidates to declare their intention to run expired, which happened Monday.

Netanyahu has led the party for 23 years, divided over two terms, and continuously since 2005. Now opposition leader, he spent over 15 years as premier, Israel's longest-serving prime minister.

Likud will hold a primary for the rest of the slots on the party slate, currently scheduled for August 3. The primary is expected to be postponed, however, over an internal party debate on the electoral method for a portion of the Likud list.

While the Likud's 140,000 registered members elect the majority of the parliament slate, ten spots are reserved for first-time candidates from regional districts, selected directly by the roughly 4,000-member Likud Central Committee.

Netanyahu reportedly wants to revert the selection of district spots by party members to the districts those spots represent. The dispute is likely to push the primary back to late August.