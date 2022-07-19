Labor party leader Merav Michaeli talks election, Israeli-Arab ties

'Labor is... speaking loud and clear about its agenda: the declaration of independence of Israel'

Merav Michaeli, Israel’s transportation minister and recently appointed leader of the center-left Labor party, spoke with i24NEWS on Tuesday about the upcoming legislative election and her role in improving Israeli-Arab ties, especially among Palestinians.

Michaeli won an overwhelming election on Monday to be the first Labor chair in history to retain her seat in back-to-back contests, joining eight different leaders of the social democratic party over the past two decades.

“Labor is rebuilding and renewing dramatically,” Michaeli told i24NEWS.

“It’s speaking loud and clear about its agenda: the declaration of independence of Israel. It’s the basis of Zionism – a home for Jewish people with equality for all its citizens, with security that relies not only on military force but on political and peace agreements with our neighbors.”

When asked about the potential of Labor and the left-wing Meretz party joining to form a coalition, she called it “a mistake and failure which I don't intend to repeat.”

“Every time that Meretz and Labor went together, it led to a decrease in the mandates that the parties had. This is a horrible waste of social democracy,” she said.

Shifting gears, i24NEWS brought up Saudi Arabia’s recent allowance of unfettered access to its airspace for all Israeli flights, widely considered a small sign of warming Israeli-Saudi ties.

“It has a lot of impact beyond aviation. For Israelis, this is an opportunity to fly to many places in the world in less time, paying less money, and feeling more like they are a part of the world,” Michaeli explained.

She added that she hopes “this little step forward” will leverage dialogue to “work out a solution for the most strategic thing that Israel should deal with – the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”