Israel: Former Meretz head calls for merger with Labor

'My vision is a wide left with Meretz and Labor together,' says Zehava Galon, who is running for Meretz head

Zehava Galon, former leader of the left-wing Meretz party, shared her desire to merge the party with the center-left Labor party Tuesday evening, shortly after announcing her intention to return as Meretz's head.

“My vision is a wide left with Meretz and Labor together,” Galon told Channel 12 during an interview.

“Merav Michaeli (the head of Labor) is my friend, indeed in the past, I thought like her that Meretz would be side by side with Labor, but I think we can talk to each other,” she said.

“If I lead Meretz and because we have good communications, we can both maximize and harness the power of the two parties together.”

Galon also said she would “make every effort to have a connection that will save the bloc, the first place does not matter. It is the order of the hour, I will make every effort," in comments shared by Radio 103FM on Wednesday morning.

She announced her decision to run for head of the left-wing party Tuesday afternoon, running against Yair Golan, the only other candidate so far. Current head Nitzan Horowitz announced he would not run for reelection earlier in July.

Galon led the party from 2012 to 2018 before resigning.

A Channel 13 poll found that Meretz was projected to win five seats under Galon, compared to four if Golan were to lead the party.

Michaeli did not respond to Galon's call for unification.