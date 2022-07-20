Likud MK Nir Barkat to i24NEWS: Last Israeli gov't a 'huge failure'

'We don’t need the gimmicks. Our ideologies, our personalities are what lead the Likud'

Likud MK Nir Barkat spoke with i24NEWS about his role in the Benjamin Netanyahu-led, center-right party ahead of the November 1 general election, vowing to convince voters that "our way is the right way."

The Likud party canceled its leadership primaries earlier this week after no candidate emerged to challenge Netanyahu's iron grip on the party.

But that doesn't mean there aren't potential successors waiting for their time as party chief, and a leading figure among them may be Barkat, the former mayor of Jerusalem.

"The Likud is the only large party that has a primary election prior to the general elections. That means… collective wisdom of what the public has to say," Barkat told i24NEWS.

When asked about recent speculation of an "occult" personality built around Netanyahu that intimidates anyone from challenging him, Barket responded: "[Netanyahu] is the best that we have right now. He’s the right person to lead us in the next government," he said.

“We don’t need the gimmicks. Our ideologies, our personalities are what lead the Likud.”

“I think the public understands that the last government was a huge failure," Barkat continued.

"They have no clue how to deal with the huge increase in pricing, they increased taxes rather than supporting fundamental foods and cost of living, they don't get it. Even Israeli national pride and security have dramatically dropped."

"This whole idea of having left and right governed by the Islamic movement has failed," he suggested, referring to the coalition government of Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party and former Israeli premier Naftali Bennett's Yamina party, which also included the Islamist Ra'am party.