Israel's Netanyahu testifies on Mount Meron disaster: 'These things happen'

'A disaster could happen at any moment. You can't respond to every single one,' Benjamin Netanyahu says

Israel's Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu testified Thursday before an inquiry on the Mount Meron disaster in northern Israel, which killed 45 men and boys in April 2021.

"I didn’t know that there was a critical safety problem,” Netanyahu stated. “I take responsibility for what was in front of me, and that was the epidemiological disaster that I prevented."

"I cannot take responsibility for something I did not know," the former premier told the state-appointed commission, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Former judge Dvora Berliner, the commission's chairman, asked Netanyahu to explain why the crowding issue at Mount Meron hadn't been dealt with during his 12 years in office.

"I have a report for the State Comptroller from 2008 and another one from 2014 that repeats the same data," Berliner noted, according to Haaretz. "You were prime minister for nearly 12 years. This issue has been floating around for 12 years. How do you explain that the issue has not been addressed?"

Netanyahu replied: "I reject that assumption, your honor. The prime minister doesn't get involved in these things. I dealt only with the procedural side of the revelry, not the safety side."

He asserted that he received "countless letters and requests" as prime minister and "only actually saw a small fraction of them."

"The are hundreds, if not thousands of safety issues even right now. A disaster could happen at any moment. You can't respond to every single one," he added. "These things happen."