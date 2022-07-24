Israelis continue high voter turnout despite election fatigue

'Complaining is one thing, but if you actually go to the polls, it doesn’t really matter'

Diplomatic correspondent for i24NEWS Mary McAuliffe said in an interview on Sunday that despite the irregular amount of general elections in Israel, voters still come out in high numbers to decide the country’s future.

Israel leads the world in frequency of elections, according to McAuliffe, leaving behind Greece, Spain and the Netherlands with its fifth vote in less than four years scheduled for November 1. Nevertheless, the voter turnout remains high.

“Complaining is one thing, but if you actually go to the polls, it doesn’t really matter so much in terms of voter fatigue, and here in Israel throughout this wave of elections we haven’t seen that much of an impact on people who actually go out to vote,” McAuliffe said.

“In April 2019, it was the first round of elections, the voter turnout set at about 68 percent and it’s about average for democratic countries,” she added, underlining that in the next two rounds of elections the turnout increased to 71 percent hitting one of the all-time highs in the past decade.

Even though the numbers then dropped to 67 percent, Israelis continue to show that they feel strongly about the elections.

“We can also see the polarization. This is also another phenomenon that has been driven by this political turnout. So for some parties it actually works in their favor,” McAuliffe added.

According to her, the only category of voters, who recently demonstrated a decrease in their interest towards the elections, are Israeli Arabs.

“Arabs make up one fifth of Israel’s population but only 45 percent actually turn out to vote in elections, which also means that of 25 percent of the population the vast majority do not feel tied to Israel’s democratic process,” the correspondent stated.

Earlier on Sunday, a poll conducted by KAN, revealed that 100 days prior to the elections, neither bloc of the Israeli parliament is expected to form a majority government. According to the survey, the parties supporting former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu are projected to secure 60 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, while the opposing bloc representing the recently collapsed coalition, can count on the maximum of 54 seats.