Israel: Neither bloc able to form coalition, new poll shows

The Netanyahu bloc earns 60 seats in the latest poll, not enough to form a coalition government

According to a Sunday poll by Kan news, neither former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc nor the bloc consisting of the current coalition will be able to form a majority government in the next elections.

With less than 100 days left until the fifth elections since 2019, the latest poll found that the right-wing Likud party - led by Netanyahu - would earn 35 seats.

The Religious Zionist Party would earn 10, Shas would earn eight and United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats.

This leaves the Netanyahu bloc with 60 seats, one short of the majority needed to form a coalition in the 120-seat parliament (Knesset).

Behind Likud is Prime Minister Yair Lapid's center Yesh Atid party with 22 seats.

The merger of Benny Gantz's center Blue and White and Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope would earn 12, right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu would earn five and center-left Labor would earn six.

Left-wing Meretz would earn five seats, only if Zehava Galon led the party. On the other hand, if Yair Golan heads the party, it is projected to win only four seats, barely making it past the threshold.

Islamist Ra'am party would earn four seats, according to the Kan poll.

The right-wing Yamina party, now led by Ayelet Shaked since former prime minister Naftali Bennett's resignation, would not pass the threshold.

This leaves the current coalition bloc with either 54 or 53 seats, meaning neither could form a majority coalition.

The Arab-majority Joint List, which historically doesn't sit within coalitions, would earn six seats.