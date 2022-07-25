Peace with Morocco could heal Palestinian conflict, Issawi Frej tells i24NEWS

'There is no substitute for friendship, there is no substitute for closeness'

Given the depth of Israel's ties to Morocco, and the North African country's credibility in the Arab world, Rabat could play a key role as a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israel's Minister for Regional Cooperation Issawi Frej told i24NEWS.

The interview took place during Frej's visit to Morocco, a year and a half after the historical normalization between the two countries was achieved as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

"The Kingdom of Morocco is acceptable to both sides, the Palestinians and the Israelis. Acceptable and friendly. I heard that from the Palestinians and Israelis," said Frej, who is Arab-Israeli.

"I think and it is necessary that Morocco will play a key role in the rapprochement. Because the process of rapprochement is what creates the ground for future political opportunities. Because at the end of the day, I am a person who believes in a two-state solution. The conditions are not ready now, but to create these conditions, trust must be built between the Israeli and Palestinian sides."

According to the official, the lofty prospect could be well within reach.

"How can we build this? You need an acceptable mediator. Morocco, the Kingdom of Morocco is the most mutually acceptable mediator in all the peoples of the region. This is the truth, this is the reality, I see it before my eyes and hear it with my ears."

"During the last year as a minister, I did more than ten events that bring together Moroccans and Israelis, both here and in Tel Aviv. Because that’s where I see myself. There is no substitute for friendship, there is no substitute for closeness and knowing each other," Frej said. "All other matters... each one doing his duty. Cooperation, normalization and rapprochement of relations is the only guarantee of security, stability and love between peoples."

"The purpose of the visit is clear. We have been in a special relationship with the Kingdom of Morocco for decades. But in the last two years, these relations have been strengthened and they have also begun to be direct contact between individuals," he added. "Because to strengthen every peace process between states, it is not enough to have treaties between states, we need to strengthen this relationship with the people, and this is what we seek. My visit here is in order to strengthen the Israeli-Moroccan relations because there is no other solution."

"Regarding the reception, I want to thank and praise our family and brothers in Morocco for hosting me and receiving me beyond all expectations," he added. "I consider myself Moroccan, Israeli, Emirati... all the sons of the Arab world, all of them are of one flesh. The smile and cheerfulness at the reception indicate the desire of the Moroccan people to strengthen and consolidate the relationship between Israel and Morocco."