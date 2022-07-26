Ben-Gvir preferred by Israelis over Abbas, new poll shows

40 percent of Israelis prefer a government that includes Ben-Gvir and 20 percent want a government with Abbas

According to a Monday poll, Israelis would rather see far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir in the next government than the head of the Islamist Ra'am party, Mansour Abbas.

While 40 percent of Israelis prefer a government that includes Ben-Gvir, only 20 percent of Israelis want a government with Abbas, the Channel 13 News poll found.

Close to a third of all respondents said both options are undesirable.

The poll also asked whether former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trials had an effect on their November vote.

Netanyahu is currently on trial for breach of trust, bribery and fraud. Despite this, 71 percent of Israelis said their vote is not influenced by the trials.

According to the poll, neither the Likud-led opposition bloc nor the current coalition bloc are able to form a government.

Likud - led by Netanyahu - would get 35 seats. Religious Zionism would get 11, Shas with eight, and United Torah Judaism with six seats.

This brings the Netanyahu bloc to a total of 60, similar to Kan's Sunday poll.

Centrist Yesh Atid, led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid, earns two more seats in the Channel 13 poll compared to the Kan poll - 24 to 22.

The merger between Blue and White and New Hope would earn 13 seats and Yisrael Beiteinu would earn five. Center-left Labor, left-wing Meretz, and Ra'am would earn four seats each. The Joint List, typically not a part of either bloc, would take six seats.